BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Stranded tribal families rescued in Kishtwar 

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
Follow us on

Following the recent spell of heavy rains, all wooden bridges in the Faridabad area of Marwah were washed away, leaving several tribal families (Bakarwals) stranded after spending the summer months in the region.

With no route available to return, the families made urgent appeals for assistance.

Responding promptly to the situation and on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma, the Forest Department team led by DFO Marwah, Vishal Chaudhary swung into action.

A temporary wooden bridge was swiftly constructed, restoring vital connectivity and enabling the safe return of the stranded families.

The tribal community thanked the District Administration and the Forest Department for their timely action, which enabled them to return to their respective destinations.

The Deputy Commissioner affirmed that the administration remains dedicated to extending timely assistance to the needy and assured that every possible support would be provided by the district administration to those in distress.

Body of man recovered 3 days after e-rickshaw fell in Jhelum in Srinagar
Poppy cultivation destroyed in Anantnag village
Police busts organised timber smuggling racket in North Kashmir
“Looking forward to enhancing security cooperation…”: US Department of State on PM Modi’s upcoming visit
Viksit Bharat Yatra reaches Doongi and Pangrain Blocks of Rajouri District
Share This Article
Previous Article Police arrest absconder in Anantnag
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Police arrest absconder in Anantnag
Breaking Kashmir
MP Ruhullah Mehdi expresses anguish over detentions at Hazratbal Incident, seeks release of detainees
Breaking City
Hardik Pandya eyes double milestone as Asia Cup starts on Tuesday
Breaking Sports
“People deserve a comprehensive package”: J&K Congress on flood relief measures
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News