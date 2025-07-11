Stop peddling dangerous lies: LG Sinha

Srinagar, July 10: Issuing a stern message against divisive voices, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday condemned recent statements alleging cultural erosion and demographic invasion in Jammu and Kashmir, warning that such rhetoric mirrors that of terror outfit TRF and has previously cost innocent lives.“Some people are irresponsibly claiming that guests are spoiling J&K’s culture, that a demographic invasion is underway, and alcoholism is spreading. This narrative is no different from that of terror groups like TRF. I urge them to stop peddling such misinformation, we have already lost too many lives to such propaganda,” said LG Sinha, addressing a gathering at the inaugural event of ‘Bharat Sanrachna J&K 2025’ in Srinagar.The Lieutenant Governor further reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to justice for families affected by terrorism, taking strong exception to the past misuse of SRO-43, a provision for employment to victims’ families, which, he said, had been exploited to favour the perpetrators instead.“We are committed to honouring the real victims of terrorism. In the past, SRO-43 was misused, instead of victims’ families, even those linked to violence were given jobs. Such injustice will not be tolerated. Whoever misused this provision will face legal consequences,” the LG said, adding that job letters would soon be handed directly to genuine victim families.Describing the Union Territory’s ongoing transformation, LG Sinha said Jammu and Kashmir is no longer a region dominated by fear and disruption, but one powered by innovation, entrepreneurship, and social inclusion.“This is the new J&K, where children carry pens, not stones; where schools stay open, not shuttered by bandhs; where youth are launching startups instead of slogans of separatism,” he said.Underlining key achievements, the LG said J&K’s economy has doubled in the past five to six years, and investor confidence is at an all-time high. He cited the turnaround of J&K Bank, which moved from a ₹1300 croreloss to a ₹1700 crore profit, and the rapid growth of IT-enabled services like BPOs in the Union Territory.“Jammu and Kashmir is now writing stories of its golden era — empowering women, farmers, youth and marginalised communities. What was once considered impossible is now happening here,” he said.LG Sinha said the next two decades could be transformative if youth are given the platform to lead.

“With the Prime Minister NarendraModi’s vision, we are shaping a J&K where our youth won’t just dream, they will join the space sector, explore the frontiers of science, and drive India’s growth,” he said.He emphasised the significance of AmritKaal, the period leading to India@2047, and J&K’s critical role in that national vision.The exhibition includes:Interactive pavilions from ministries, PSUs, and national boards; Live demonstrations and hands-on experiences for youth and students; Workshops, career guidance, and expert talks on innovation, sustainability, and governance; Skill zones and success stories of local entrepreneurs and artisans“I encourage schools and colleges to visit the exhibition. It’s a platform to inspire our youth and help them see the possibilities in their own land,” said the LG.The Bharat Sanrachna J&K 2025 exhibition is a multi-day public outreach initiative aimed at connecting citizens with government schemes, promoting innovation, and showcasing technology-led development.The event features participation from major central ministries including Mines, Commerce, Defence, MSME, Space, Tourism, and Health, alongside key institutions like ICMR, ICAR, and the Bureau of Indian Standards.The event was attended by RajyaSabha MP Er. Gulam Ali Khatana, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar AkshayLabroo, Director Tarmeh Events ShriTarun Jain, along with senior officials from the UT administration and central ministries. A large number of students, innovators, and entrepreneurs also participated.