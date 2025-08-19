BreakingKashmir

Stolen copper steamer of Masjid Shareef recovered in Kunzer; Two accused arrested: Police

RK Online Desk
Baramulla Police on Tuesday have successfully recovered a stolen copper steamer (capacity: 1000 litres) belonging to Masjid Shareef Pandithpora and arrested two individuals involved in the theft.

A Police spokesperson said that On 15-08-2025, Police Station Kunzer received a written complaint from Abdul Waseem Sheikh son of Abdul Majeed Sheikh resident of Pandithpora Payeen Kunzer (Lambardar), stating that during the intervening night of 13/14-08-2025, unknown persons had stolen the copper steamer from Masjid Shareef Pandithpora.

Taking prompt action, FIR nr. 85/2025 under section 303(2) of the BNS was registered. given the sensitive nature of the incident—being religious in nature and affecting the entire local community—four special investigation teams were constituted to trace the stolen property and identify the culprits.

During the course of investigation, the stolen steamer, valued at approximately ₹1.5 lakh, was successfully recovered. Two accused persons were arrested 1. Mohd Eya Kalimim @ Ramzan, son of Mohd Neshu Sheikh, Resident of Niyabasti, Kalia Chak, District Malda, Uttar Dariapur, West Bengal 2. Mohd Haneef Sheikh son of Mohd Rayeesu Sheikh resident of Salipyur, District Malda, Uttar Dariapur, West Bengal.The investigation is ongoing and further efforts are underway to apprehend other individuals involved in the commission of this crime.

Baramulla Police reiterates its commitment to the safety and security of the public and urges citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to help eliminate anti-social elements from the society.

