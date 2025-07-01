Step towards environmental preservation : Youth launch cleanliness drive in Gagangeer forest

Ganderbal, June 30: In a commendable display of civic responsibility, a group of young volunteers from Gagangeer in the famous destination of Sonamarg have launched a cleanliness drive in the nearby forest area after it was found littered with garbage thrown by visitors.

The drive comes in response to growing environmental concerns, particularly due to the insufficient staff available with the Forest Department in the area. Taking matters into their own hands, the local youths teamed up with forest officials to clean the forest trail, nearby road sides, and banks of River Sindh.

Speaking to the media, the volunteers said, “We have taken this step because the forest and surrounding natural beauty are being ruined by careless dumping of garbage. If we don’t act now, the damage may become irreversible.”

The group of young residents pledged to continue their efforts and urged tourists and locals alike not to throw waste in or around the forest, along streams, footpaths, or the River Sindh.

They also delivered a strong message about environmental awareness: “Securing our environment and protecting natural resources is everyone’s responsibility. We appeal to all visitors to respect nature and dispose of waste responsibly,” they said.

The initiative has received appreciation from local residents and environmentalists, with many calling for broader community involvement and support from the administration to sustain such efforts.