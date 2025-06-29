Statistics Day: “75 Years of National Sample Survey” (NSS)

The Statistics Day is observed annually on 29th June, commemorating the birth anniversary of late Professor Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis, since 2007.This day celebrated valuable contribution by late Professor Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis, in the field of Economic planning, Statistics and Policymaking.

The main objective of celebrating Statistics Day is to create public awareness, especially among the younger generation, about the role and importance of statistics in socio-economic planning and policy formulation, data-driven development and data-driven decision making for the country. The data driven decision making is important and most essential skills for better understanding of statistical information emanating fromofficial statistics and for facilitating evidence-based decision making

Every year on Statistics Day, one particular theme of current national importance is chosenfor intensive and focussed attention. This year, the celebration of 19h Statistics Day has decided to celebrate statistics day with the theme “75 years of National Sample Survey”. The event of celebrating holds special significance as it marks 75th year of National Sample Survey.

This year also National Sample Survey is celebrating its 75th years with the theme “NSS- A Glorious Past to a Promising Future for a Viksit Bharat”. With the spirit and enthusiasm of knowing work assigned of the National Sample Survey (NSS) in the service of the nation since 1950 and celebrating 75thanniversary of organised different kinds of events by Field Operations Division of National Statistics office at local level for better publicity and awareness of the citizen particularly among young generationsfor the survey matters such as collection of data from households by the scientific statistical sampling methods.

The National Statistics Office erstwhile National Sample Survey Organization (NSSO) has been in the service of the nation since 1950. It has been developing a strong database on various socio-economic parameters through its countrywide sample surveys, which help both the central as well as state governments in development sound planning and data driven decision policy formulations.

The main objective of data collection by National Statistics Office (NSO) have a major role in data driven development process of the nation with the help of planning formulation and implementation policies of various schemes and programmes to upgrade their standard and betterment of their implementation.

In growing the values of data on using different technology to upgrade the collection of data through Computer-Assisted Personal Interviewing (CAPI) mode to over the pen and paper mode of data collection and also increasing the response of the data collection.CAPI can refer to several things, but most commonly it stands for Computer-Assisted Personal Interviewing, a method of conducting surveys where interviewers use electronic deviceslike tablets or laptops or other electronic device to record responses.

The pen and paper mode to CAPI mode have made many changes suchas paperlesswork, time saving management, easy way to collect data from selected sample villages and blocks, better response from informant, reduce sampling and non-sampling errors than before and final brought outresults within four monthsafter the compilation of the survey. The rapid implementation of technologies in National Sample Survey have reaped value of data presentscenario for data driven decision making.

Data is very important andits requirement isnot only national level but also at international level for data driven development and decision. Thus, National Sample Survey (NSS) under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Government of India play an important role in producing authentic, accurate and meaningful data from individuals, households and enterprises in real time through CAPI mode by scientifically statistical samplingprocesses.

With this importance of National Sample Survey, the theme of this year is chosen as 75 years of National Sample Survey and spirit of event intends to promote awareness about official statistics produce by National Sample Survey and enlighten the citizens particularly young minds about various facets of Indian official statistical system with name and fame in the world.

National Sample Surveyalso known as National Statistics Office (NSO) is an organisation of Government of Indiawith the main function to collect data from individual, households and enterprises as and when required by government for planning and policy formulation. NSO is conducting both household surveys and enterprise survey as per requirement of different users and stakeholders.

At present the following household surveys conducted by National Sample Survey through Field Operations Division with purpose. The following surveys at present is ongoing namely

Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) for employment and unemployment situation.

Annual Survey on Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE) for various informal economical activities vital insights into employment, economic contribution and societal impact.

Household Construction surveys for requirement of National accounts of construction activity undertaken by unincorporated establishments and construction by household own use.

National Household Travel Survey for valuable inputs for international comparism in standard of tourism good and services

Domestic Tourism expenditure survey for preparation of tourism satellite accounts

Household Survey on social consumption health for generate basic quantitative information on health sector.

Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) for pattern consumption of food and non-food items.

Annual Surveys of Services Sector (ASSS) for situation of service sector.

Various price CPI(R), CPI (AL/RL), CPI(U),etc. for various calculation of index in banking, inflation, etc and WPI and PPI for measure of movement of basic price in the economy.

Official statistics have had an enviable track record over the last few decades in using data driven decision making in this age of information and technology. Today is the focus on attention of reliable and high-quality data which is almost possible through information and technology. Thus, data produced by National Statistics Offices (NSOs) and other sources of official agencies have a criticalimportance and demand and increasingly requirement of data for decision making not only to economy but also for development and wellbeing of the society.

Official statistics, collected and disseminated by governments and authorized organizations, serve a multitude of purposes across various sectors. They are crucial for informing public policy, enabling evidence-based decisionmaking and fostering public understanding of societal trends and conditions. These statistics provide a foundation for monitoring progress, evaluating the effectiveness of programsand conducting research in diverse fields and become asspecial only when a skill set critical for interpreting and evaluating data effectively with objectives of Statistical literacy.

The primary objectives of statistical literacy is to equip individuals with the ability to understand, interpret, and critically evaluate statistical information encountered in everyday life, make informed decisionsand participate effectively in a data-driven society. It encompasses understanding statistical concepts, interpreting data representationsand recognizing the limitations and potential misuses of statistics.

In present scenario Statistical literacy play an important role in connection with targets and achievements of various indicators of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).The data requirements for the status of the targets and their achievements of SDGs by and before 2030. As we know that there are SDGs namely (1) End poverty (2) Zero hunger. (3) Good health and wellbeing (4) Quality education (5) Gender equality (6) Clean water and sanitation (7) Affordable and clean energy (8) Decent work and economic growth (9) Industry, innovation and infrastructure (10) Reduced inequalities (11) Sustainable cities and communities (12) Responsible consumption and production (13) Climate change (14) Life below water (15) Life on land (16) Peace, Justice and Strong institutions and (17) Partnerships for the goals.

Here is the value and powerof statistical literacy and importance of statistics. Similarly data for Viksit Bharat, 2047 where the statistical literacy has important role interms of status and to understand mission and vision formaking better polices for achieving Viksit Bharat. Here the statistics may be theonly sourceto measure the progress, status and wayto forward how to achieve Viksit Bharat by or before 2047on using alternative data sources and frontier technologies. .

Thus, data produced by National Sample Survey (NSOs) and other sources of official agencies have a criticalimportance and demand and increasingly requirement for decision making not only to economies but also for development and wellbeing of the society.In the beginning of the month June, 2025, the national workshop on using alternative data sources and Frontier technologies for policymaking conducted by Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, NITI Aayog and World bank at New Delhi during 5-6th June, 2025 with the thrust using data driven decision making tools instead traditional way of thinking of planning.

At the end it is to say here that National Sample Survey under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme implementation is on the way of the statistical reforms of the statistical system of the country particularly easy way data collection that was learned from the glorious past promising future of Viksit Bharat.

(Courtesy: PIB)

(The Author is Deputy Director General (DDG), National Statistics Office (Field Operations Division) Regional office, Raipur Chhattisgarh)