Statehood will restored by Parliament, not by NC or PDP: BJP's Sunil Sharma

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Sunil Sharma Saturday said that restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood is the prerogative of the Parliament and the Bharatiya Janta Party, not those of regional parties like the National Conference or People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking with reporters in Karnah, Sunil Sharma, as per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said that the NC and PDP have no role in statehood restoration, people should not get misled.

He said that people should seek basic amenities like free electricity, extra ration, and subsidised LPG from these parties. “Statehood will come. We will bring it. Not at the request of NC or PDP, but when the time is right – through Parliament, and through PM Modi.”

Calling NC unfamiliar outside Jammu and Kashmir, he said that they have only three members in Parliament. “In a crowd of 543, they’re not even visible. We are ruling in more than 20 states. They cannot be compared to us.”

Sunil Sharma was on a visit to Karnah sector near the Line of Control in Kupwara to assess the damage caused by the Pakistan shelling post Operation Sindoor—(KNO)

