Statehood will be restored at appropriate time: RS MP Khatana

Srinagar, June 24: Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Er Ghulam Ali Khatana has reiterated that statehood for Jammu and Kashmir will be restored at an appropriate time, as already assured by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

In an exclusive conversation with Rising Kashmir, Khatana stressed that the local government must now deliver on the people’s mandate and ensure better governance.

“There is an elected government in place, and along with the Prime Minister, Home Minister, and the Lieutenant Governor, it is our collective responsibility to take care of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Reflecting on the region’s past, Khatana said Kashmir had long suffered from the scourge of bloodshed and militancy, which had stalled its development. “Kashmir was once caught in a storm of violence. But today, there is peace and progress. The successful hosting of the G20 summit here was a sign of changing times. Infrastructure has improved, and tourism is slowly getting back on track,” he added.

However, he also acknowledged setback due to the tragedy in Pahalgam, which dealt a blow to the tourism sector. “Despite such incidents, the people of Kashmir have shown resilience and unity. The BJP is committed to bringing the region fully back on the tourism map,” he stated.

Criticising the local government led by the National Conference, Khatana accused it of misleading the public. “Since the NC came to power, they have only lied to the people. The BJP stands for transparency and truth. We believe the government should work for the people—not to confuse them,” he said.

He also reaffirmed that the promise of restoring statehood is a matter of commitment. “The Prime Minister and Home Minister have made it clear in Parliament: statehood will be granted at the right time. There is no ambiguity in that.”

Khatana concluded by asserting that under the Central government transparency has improved and exploitation of the common man is no longer tolerated. “Looting of public resources is a thing of the past. Now, the government is doing the work to the people,” he said.