Statehood will be restored at ‘appropriate time’ as assured by PM, says Ashok Koul

Ganderbal, Aug 10: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary, Ashok Koul on Saturday reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood at a time deemed appropriate by him.Speaking to reporters here after attending a BJP workers’ workshop and leading a massive Har Ghar Tiranga rally, Koul said there is “no question” of the return of Article 370 and 35A. “Congress and the National Conference should forget about the restoration of 370 and 35A,” he asserted.Dismissing speculations about any separation of Jammu, the BJP leader said, “When Ladakh was separated, at that time Jammu was not separated. These are just rumours; nothing will happen regarding the separation of Jammu.Earlier in the day, the BJP held a workshop in Ganderbal, followed by a vibrant Tiranga rally from the Municipal Council office to the Clock Tower at Duderhama. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from senior party workers, including District President Ghulam Hassan Rather.