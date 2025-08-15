Statehood restoration not a favour but genuine right of people of Jammu and Kashmir: Sakeena Itoo

Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo today hoisted the National Flag at Shaheed Himayun Muzammil Memorial Government Degree College Boys here to mark the 79th Independence Day celebrations.

On the occasion, the Minister inspected the parade and took salute from the contingents of various wings of J&K Police, CRPF, NCC Cadets and school children who marched past the podium.

In her address on the occasion, the Minister said that this freedom is very precious gift that has been achieved with great difficulty for which our elders and forefathers have given countless sacrifices. She added that on this remarkable day we remember those great martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for the country and who have given us this freedom we are living today.

The Minister further said that this freedom of the nation reminds us that we should value our freedom and work together for the progress and prosperity of our country. She added that we should respect the constitution , laws and regulations of our country and work together on this.

The Minister, in her address also remembered the contribution of Sher-i-Kashmir Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah in keeping the people of Jammu and Kashmir united to build the dream of a new Jammu and Kashmir. She added that he contributed in every sector of society, particularly health sector, education sector and agriculture sector.

The Minister further highlighted that after the present government come into power under the leadership of Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, the trust of people and sense of security has been restored in these last nine months. She said that every kind of public infrastructure is being upgraded in each district with particular focus on health sector, adding that dialysis units, additional OPD blocks, advanced medical equipments, MRI machines, Cath Labs, Digital X-ray labs and other advanced equipments have been established across several health facilities of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Minister also said that accountability has been established in last 8,9 months of governance and every government employee has been made accountable. She added that today a common man can ask questions and take answers from every establishment of the government.

The Minister further said that what this government has promised will be achieved in five years and this government remains committed to that.

She highlighted that under the leadership of Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, the cabinet passed the resolution for the restoration of Statehood, adding that Home Minister of India in the Parliament has made a commitment that Jammu and Kashmir will get back its state status.

“ Statehood restoration is not a favour for Jammu and Kashmir but right of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, a genuine right”, she stated.

She highlighted that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are not asking anything new as J&K was previously a state and considered the crown of India. She added that by the restoration of Statehood, the confidence of people of Jammu and Kashmir and the trust of people of Jammu and Kashmir will be restored.

The Minister also highlighted various achievements of the government in last 9 months like increase the disabled pension, widow pension, old age pension, increase in marriage assistance from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 75,000, free travel in government owned buses for women folk to empower them and make them independent, increase in ration besides other developmental initiatives including launch of youth centric schemes under Mission YUVA.

On the occasion, the Minister also paid rich tributes to the fallen soldiers and policemen in line of duty. She also remembered the Kishtwar cloudburst victims, expressed grief on the tragic incident and extended solidarity with their families.

DDC Chairman Anantnag, M.Y Gorsi; MLA Anantnag , Peerzada Mohammad Syed; MLA Pahalgam, Altaf Ahamd Wani; MLA Bijbehara-Srigufwara, Dr. Bashir Ahmad Shah Veeri; MLA Anantnag East-Shangus, Reyaz Ahamd Khan; MLA Kokernag, Zaffar Ali Khatana; DIG South Kashmir Range, Javid Iqbal Mattoo; Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid; SSP Anantnag, Amritpal Singh; senior officers of district administration, DDC members, large number of public and students were present on the occasion.