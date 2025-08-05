Statehood restoration first step to reclaim Art 370: NC

Srinagar, Aug 04: As Jammu and Kashmir marks the sixth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, the ruling National Conference (NC) has reiterated its unwavering opposition to the August 5, 2019, decisions and called for the immediate restoration of statehood as the foundational step in the fight for the region’s special constitutional status.

“The race to reclaim Article 370 begins with the restoration of statehood,” the NC Chief Spokesperson and MLA from Zadibal told Rising Kashmir.

He said the Supreme Court has promised it, the Prime Minister Narendera Modi has announced it, and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured it. “We sincerely hope that the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament will be the one where this promise is fulfilled,” he said.

The NC spokesperson said the party has never accepted the August 5, 2019, move and never will. “What happened on August 5, 2019, was undemocratic and unconstitutional. It will always be remembered as a black chapter in the history of Jammu and Kashmir. We will not accept it until what was snatched is given back,” he said.

Sadiq said the party has remained steadfast in its legal and political battle. He said, “It took the BJP 70 years to roll back Article 370. We knew this would be a long battle; that’s why we hired the best legal minds in the country to challenge the move in the Supreme Court. Our fight is not for power but for identity, dignity and constitutional justice.”

On August 5, 2019, the Government of India revoked Article 370 of the Constitution, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The region was simultaneously bifurcated into two Union Territories—Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh—ending its semi-autonomous status and statehood.

The decision, executed through a presidential order and subsequent passage of legislation in Parliament, was widely supported by the BJP-led government as a means to bring J&K closer to the national mainstream.

However, it was met with widespread opposition within the region, with major political parties including the National Conference, PDP, and others calling the move unconstitutional and an assault on federalism.

The NC MLA further raised concerns over the current administrative framework, particularly the absence of full-fledged business rules in the Union Territory. “We are hopeful that business rules will be accepted soon by the Lieutenant Governor. The elected government must have the power to work freely. Right now, there’s a sense of alienation amid the dual control system.” The business rules, he said, were sent to LG twice, but no response has been received so far.

The spokesperson reiterated the NC’s commitment to democratic values and its constitutional path forward. “Our movement is legal, peaceful and political. We are not demanding anything outside the Constitution,” he said.