Statehood key to J&K’s progress: Dr Farooq

Srinagar, Aug 06: National Conference (NC) president, Dr Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday reiterated the party’s long-standing demand for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that it is essential for the region’s return to peace, development, and good governance.Addressing a gathering of NC block presidents and senior functionaries in Pahalgam, Dr Farooq said, “Restoring statehood is not just a political necessity, but a vital step towards addressing the growing hardships of the people, which have only worsened since 2015.”The meeting was convened by MLA Pahalgam, Altaf Ahmad Wani. Also in attendance were senior party leader and former Member of Parliament Sharief Ud Din Shariq, and MLA Shangus, Advocate Reyaz Ahmad Khan, the party said in a statement issued here.The NC chief commended the achievements of the Omar Abdullah-led government, emphasising its role in bridging the disconnect between the administration and the common people. He called for a renewed commitment to the party’s mission of safeguarding the rights and dignity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.Earlier in the day, Dr Abdullah visited the residence of late G.A. Peer in Seer Hamdan. Peer was a respected bureaucrat who passed away recently after a protracted illness. Accompanied by party functionaries, Dr Farooq offered Fatiha for the departed soul and offered condolences to the bereaved family.