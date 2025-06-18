Statehood is our right, not a favour: Farooq Abdullah

Asserting that the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood is not a concession but a constitutional right, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah Wednesday called for an immediate return to full democratic authority in the region.

Speaking at a one-day Workers meeting of Block, Halqa, and Mohalla units at the Pulwama District Party Office, Mujahid Manzil, Dr. Farooq said, “Statehood is not a gift—it’s the people’s right, long overdue and repeatedly promised by the ruling government.”

The meeting, chaired by Dr. Farooq reviewed party affairs and pressing public issues.

He assured party workers that the Omar Abdullah-led government is prioritising these challenges.

He criticized the Union Territory status as a bottleneck to real governance. “J&K is vast, not just in land, but in its layered culture. Governing it under the limited framework of a UT is like trying to fly a kite without wind,” he said.

Also present were Provincial President Showkat Mir, Provincial Secretary Syed Tauqeer, MLA’s Justice Hasnain Masoodi, Ghulam Mohidin Mir, and DDC Chairman Syed Bari Andrabi. The event was organized by District President Pulwama Mohammad Khalil Bandh.(KNS)