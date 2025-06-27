Statehood is about dignity, not just politics: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, June 26: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday expressed hope that ongoing discussions on the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir would yield a positive outcome, saying the people of the Union Territory are looking forward to the return of their identity and dignity.

“We want the discussions to conclude soon and bring the outcome the people of Jammu and Kashmir desire,” Omar said while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a National Cadet Corps (NCC) event at BadamiBagh Cantonment, Srinagar.

He stressed that the demand for statehood is not merely political but a question of emotional and cultural identity. “While development and infrastructure remain priorities, addressing the political aspirations of the people is equally crucial,” the Chief Minister said.

Speaking on development, Omar said that the budget was approved for long-pending tunnel on the Mughal Road at Sadhana Pass. “This was a major demand, and the project is now sanctioned. More funding will be sought for other strategic tunnels, including one for Gurez,” he said.

He added that ₹10,637 crore has been allocated for 19 key road and tunnel projects, expected to significantly improve regional connectivity and fill infrastructure gaps.

Addressing cadets at the Special National Integration Camp (SNIC) 2025, Omar Abdullah called on them to act as ambassadors of peace, unity, and harmony. The 12-day camp, hosted in Srinagar under the aegis of NCC Directorate Jammu, Kashmir &Ladakh, brought together cadets from all 17 NCC Directorates across the country.

“When you to go back to your home, I urge you to tell your families and friends about the real Jammu and Kashmir, the warmth of its people, the richness of its culture, and the truth beyond headlines,” he said.

“It inculcates discipline, self-awareness, self-confidence and patriotism, as well as develop some relationships that benefit them lifelong. These youngsters can achieve a lot in their young age,” CM Omar said.

The 12-day camp was aimed to promote national integration and cultural exchange among youth.

Acknowledging the recent terror attack in Baisaran that claimed 26 lives, Omar said, “This year has brought unimaginable pain. But even in our darkest hour, there is light. Hope endures.”

He urged NCC authorities to consider including train journeys in future camps to expose cadets to India’s engineering marvels and build stronger national connections.

The Chief Minister also lauded the cadets for their impressive cultural performances, he remarked, “In less than an hour, you transported us from the snowy heights of Kashmir to the sunlit shores of Kerala. Your discipline, effort, and talent are truly commendable” he said.

CM Abdullah spoke about the enduring value of bonds formed during such camps.

“When you live, travel, perform, and share experiences together, you build relationships that last a lifetime. Cherish them they are priceless.”

He said “we are united not despite our differences, but because of them. Our real strength lies in our togetherness”.

“These integration camps are not just about training or cultural showcases. They symbolize the living spirit of India an unbreakable emotional and physical bond among its people. As long as we nurture this spirit, no adversary can weaken us,” he said.

CM Omar said that NCC cadets have helped connect India physically. Now, I trust you will continue to connect it emotionally.

Quoting the preamble to the Constitution, he reminded the cadets of their shared identity: “We, the People of India.” He called on them to rise above barriers of region, religion, caste, and language, and to be ambassadors of a united nation.

The event was attended by Ministers SakeenaItoo and Satish Sharma, Advisor to the Chief Minister NasirAslamWani, Vice Chancellor of Cluster University Kashmir, Senior officers from the Indian Army and NCC, including Maj Gen Saurabh Sharma, SM, Chief of Staff Chinar Corps, and Maj Gen AbhijitMitra, GOC 31 Sub Area, also graced the occasion.

Earlier, the camp commenced with a ceremonial Guard of Honour presented by NCC cadets, followed by a colourful cultural programme showcasing the diversity, traditions, and spirit of unity from across the nation.

Maj Gen AnupinderBevli, VSM, Additional Director General, NCC Directorate Jammu, Kashmir &Ladakh, welcomed the Chief Minister and dignitaries.

Talking to Rising Kashmir, he said NCC Cadets will become ambassadors of peace and prosperity for J&K.

In his address, Major General Bevli highlighted the significance of the SNIC and its activities, including the observance of International Yoga Day and various educational excursions.

Maj Gen AnupinderBevli, emphasised how such events nurture lifelong friendships and unity among youth.

The ADG also shared inspiring accounts of JUO AbidaAfreen and Cadet MohitKnathia of the JK&L Directorate, who recently scaled Mount Everest, showcasing the indomitable spirit of NCC cadets.

He expressed gratitude to Chinar Corps, 31 Sub Area, and 216 Transit Camp for their steadfast support in organising the camp.

Chief Minister awarded Certificate of Excellence and Cash Award to JUO AbidaAfreen and Cadet MohitKnathia of JK&L Directorate for exhibiting indomitable courage and successfully summiting Mount Everest on 18 May 25.

Meanwhile, the Special National Integration Camp 2025 in Srinagar, conducted under the aegis of the NCC Directorate Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, successfully brought together cadets from all 17 NCC Directorates.