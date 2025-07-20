Statehood: Congress to hold protest march in Jammu today

Jammu, Jul 19: The Congress Party will organise a strong protest march on Sunday (today) in Jammu to demand the restoration of Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. Senior leaders, former ministers, and both former and sitting legislators will participate in the march, J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Working President, Raman Bhalla said during a press conference here in the presence of senior party leaders.He said the protest march will commence from Shaheedi Chowk, Jammu, at 11:30 AM. “Following the march, the leaders will proceed by buses and other vehicles towards Delhi, where Congress will gherao the Parliament in support of our demands,” he announced.Senior Congress leaders also strongly condemned the use of force by the administration against the peaceful Congress march in Srinagar earlier today.The party leaders announced their intention to proceed with the Jammu march from Shaheedi Chowk to Raj Bhawan to submit a memorandum to the Prime Minister through the Lieutenant Governor, demanding the restoration of Statehood. They reiterated their call for “Delhi Chalo” from Jammu on Monday afternoon, with plans to gherao Parliament in support of their cause.The Congress leaders appealed to political, social, trade, and other organisations, as well as individuals sympathetic to the cause, to join the movement and support their struggle in any manner they see fit, both on Sunday and in future actions.