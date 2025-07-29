SEOVideo

State Tobacco Control Cell holds NTCP orientation workshop for stakeholders in Srinagar

Tobacco control cell hold NTCP orientation

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
0 Min Read

First time voters urged to register and cast their vote
Will ‘reinvigorate struggle ‘ for peace with dignity for J&K : Mehbooba Mufti
Traffic Police City Srinagar issues advisory for two and four-wheelers
Tomato Tree, Tissue Culture Lab in Baramulla village becomes centre of attraction for locals
Dead Body of Dr Shahnawaz reaches his native village at Budgam district
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article In 22 minutes, our forces avenged the April 22nd attack with a clear and determined objective: Modi
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

In 22 minutes, our forces avenged the April 22nd attack with a clear and determined objective: Modi
SEO Video
“Result of govt’s zero tolerance policy that Pahalgam accused have been shot dead”: Ladakh LG Kavinder Gupta
Breaking National
Centre appoints IPS officer Sanjay Singhal as new SSB Director General
Breaking National
Armed forces avenged April 22 Pahalgam terror attack within 22 minutes: PM Modi lauds Op Sindoor
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News National