State Tax Enforcement (GST) Team Udhampur busts another fake Input Tax Credit (ITC) Case; recovers penalty of Rs 9,72,190 Lakhs

The Enforcement Team of the State Taxes Department, Udhampur, has successfully busted a fraudulent Input Tax Credit (ITC) case, resulting in the recovery of a penalty amounting to Rs,9,72,190.

The case was detected through detailed data analysis of 05 taxpayers, who were found issuing multiple bills to ship invoices to dealers across different states to wrongfully pass on ITC, including Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and J&K based firms.

The enforcement action was carried out by a team headed by Inspectors Raj Kumar Sadotra & Mohit Jamwal supervised by State Tax Officers Babu Pardeep Kumar, Sahida Akhtar with strategic input and guidance from Anil Kumar Chandail, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes Enforcement, Jammu North.

This bust forms part of the department’s broader initiative to curb tax evasion and protect government revenue.

Notably, the GST Enforcement Team Udhampur has realized penalties totaling Rs 98.25 lakhs during current financial year marking a robust 42% Year-on-Year growth from Rs. 69.07 lakhs during the corresponding months of the previous year.

The whole action was done under the able guidance of P.K. Bhat, Commissioner, State Tax Department, Jammu & Kashmir, who appreciated the team’s diligence and professionalism, commending its continuous efforts in safeguarding state revenue. Ms. Namrita Dogra, Additional Commissioner, Jammu, also lauded the Udhampur team for its focused and result-oriented enforcement activities.

The department has urged all taxpayers to comply with tax regulations and contribute to the nation’s economic development. For further information or clarification, taxpayers are encouraged to visit the departmental website or approach the nearest tax office for guidance on maintaining compliance.

The State Tax Department remains committed to plugging revenue leakages and reinforcing a fair and transparent tax system across Jammu & Kashmir.