State Aquatics Championship: SMVDU’s Dr Rudrkash S. Gupta Clinches Best Swimmer Title with Seven Medals

Jammu, May 26: Dr Rudrkash S. Gupta, a Research Fellow at the School of Mechanical Engineering, Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU), has brought immense pride to the university by securing a total of seven medals—three gold and four silver—at the State Open Aquatics Championship held in Jammu.

In a crowning achievement, Dr Gupta was also honoured with the coveted Best Swimmer Award of the State during the event’s closing ceremony. This outstanding performance not only highlights Dr Gupta’s personal dedication and athletic prowess but also reflects SMVDU’s ongoing commitment to promoting excellence in both academics and sports. His remarkable feat stands as a testament to the university’s holistic approach to student development, where intellectual growth and physical well-being are equally nurtured.

Expressing his gratitude, Dr Gupta credited the university’s robust support system—including state-of-the-art sports infrastructure and a motivating academic environment—for enabling him to balance his research responsibilities with competitive swimming. He acknowledged the encouragement received from faculty and mentors, which played a key role in his success.

The Head of the School of Mechanical Engineering, along with fellow faculty members, extended warm congratulations to Dr Gupta, commending his achievement as a moment of inspiration for the student community. Prof Pragati Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of SMVDU, also lauded Dr Gupta’s accomplishments, stating that such victories add distinguished milestones to the university’s journey and exemplify the spirit of dedication, discipline and all-round excellence. Dr Gupta’s success story serves as a beacon for aspiring sportspersons across academic institutions, proving that excellence in research and sports can indeed go hand in hand.