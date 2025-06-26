Sports

Star players of Khelo India Center to represent J&K in Soft Tennis Junior Nationals

RK News
Jammu, June 25: Three promising players of khelo India Soft Tennis Center would be representing J&K in the 20 Junior National Championship going to be held at Panchkula Haryana from 26th to 30th June 2025.

The players including Soham Bhat, Madhavendra Singh Sambyal and Shreemai Bhat, have already proved their metal in the UT and National level championships, winning medals for J&K.Prior to their participation in the nationals, the players have attended the national coaching camp, organised by the J&K Amateur Soft Tennis Association in collaboration with the J&K Sports Council.All the players are being trained by the International Soft Tennis player and Coach/Mentor of khelo India Soft Tennis Center MA Stadium Jammu Indu BushanPadha.With the potential game gaining momentum in the UT, more and more budding players are coming to join the Soft Tennis Khelo India Centre.

