“Standing tall like a wall in front of policies against farmers”: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, while addressing the nation on the 79th Independence Day, reaffirmed his support to protect farmers, saying that he is “standing tall like a wall against policies which are against farmer interest.”

The remarks, made on the ramparts of Red Fort, come amid United States putting pressure on India to open up its agriculture market and subsequently putting a 25 per cent additional tariff, with the western nation calling it a ‘penalty’ for buying Russian oil.

“If any policy is against India’s farmers, fishermen, cattle rearers, Modi is standing like a wall,” PM Modi said in Hindi.

Talking about standing his ground in the era of ‘economic selfishness,’ he added, “I say this with great experience. Kisi doosre ki lakeer chhoti karne ke liye, apni oorja hamein nahi khapani hai. Hamein poori oorja ke saath hamari lakeer ko lamba karna hai. If we do that, the world will admit our strength.”

“Today, when economic selfishness is rising day by day in the global situation, it is the need of the hour that we don’t sit crying over those crises. Himmat ke saath apni lakeer ko lambi karein…If we take that path, no selfishness will not able to entangle us,” he added.

The Prime Minister’s comments come after US President Donald announced the imposition of 25 per cent additional tariffs on Indian goods and a penalty for importing Russian oil, even as there were hopes of an interim India-US trade that would have otherwise helped avoid elevated tariffs.

In response, Ministry of Commerce and Industry is holding talks with exporters, industries and all stakeholders and gathering information on their assessment of this issue with the goal of protecting the interests of farmers, labourers, entrepreneurs, industrialists, exporters, MSMEs and stakeholders of the industrial sector.

In March 2025, India and the US initiated talks for a BTA, with the countries stating that the first tranche would be signed by the fall of 2025. (October-November).Talks took place in New Delhi and the US, and there have also been virtual meetings. In its statement on Wednesday, Commerce and Industry Ministry said that it as taken note of a statement by the US President on bilateral trade and the Government is studying its implications.

There were some reservations from the Indian side on the US demand for opening up the agricultural and dairy sectors for the US.

Agriculture and dairy are critical for India as these two sectors provide livelihood opportunities to a large section of its people.US President Donald Trump had imposed reciprocal tariffs on dozens of countries with which the US has a trade deficit.

Since assuming office for his second term, President Trump has reiterated his stance on tariff reciprocity, emphasising that the United States will match tariffs imposed by other countries, including India, to “ensure fair trade”. (ANI)