Stage set for Narendra Modi’s swearing-in as PM, guests arrive at Rashtrapati Bhawan

The stage is set for the oath ceremony of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital today.

Meanwhile, guests have started to arrive to attend the oath-taking ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

BJP MP-elect Amit Shah and BJP MP-elect Nitin Gadkari, and Rajnath Singh, were sitting at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan for the oath ceremony.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge also arrived at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan for the oath ceremony.

Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi, RLD Chief Jayant Singh Chaudhary and BJP MP-elect Shobha Karandlaje were seated on the stage at the oath ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

BJP leaders Nirmala Sitharaman, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Hardeep Singh Puri, Dr S Jaishankar and Giriraj Singh are also present here.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan was seen along with his wife at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Manipur CM N Biren Singh, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP chief Ajit Pawar arrived at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Moreover, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and BJP leader Jitendra Singh arrived at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Kerala BJP MP-elect Suresh Gopi also arrived to attend the oath ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Two guests at the oath ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan were seen with a picture of PM-designate Narendra Modi with his mother Heeraben Modi printed on a cloth piece.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan and Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani along with his son Anant Ambani are present at the oath ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi.

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani and actor Akshay Kumar at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan for the oath ceremony.

PM-designate Narendra Modi is set to take oath for the third term at 7.15 pm at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

These leaders include heads of Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bangladesh, Mauritius, Nepal and Bhutan.

President of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe; President of Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu; Vice-President of Seychelles, Ahmed Afif; Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina; Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth; Prime Minister of Nepal, Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’; and Prime Minister of Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay, have also arrived to attend the oath ceremony. (ANI)