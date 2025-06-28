Staff shortage hits schools in Beerwah: Shafi Wani

Budgam, June 27: Member of the Legislative Assembly for Beerwah constituency, Shafi Ahmad Wani on Friday said that there is a significant shortage of staff in Government schools throughout the constituency, as many teaching positions were lying vacant.

Speaking with Rising Kashmir, Wani said that he had convened a review meeting for the education department in the Beerwah , which was attended by Cluster heads, Zonal Education Officers, Headmasters, the District Education Planning Officer, and the principals of Government Higher Secondary Schools.

“This marks the second meeting in the Constituency, as I am addressing all the previous issues raised in the last meeting. I aim to enhance the education system in Beerwah through their feedback, so that I can contribute to the educational framework. The education system is a crucial sector in our society, through which we can instigate change,” said MLA .

Dr. Shafi said that since 2008, the infrastructure of Government schools has seen development. Everyone involved in the education sector in the Beerwah Constituency has made commendable contributions to the educational system, he said.

“However, we still face a shortage of manpower in the Government schools. Our two higher secondary schools currently lack principals, and eight high schools are without headmasters,” he added.

The MLA emphasised that teaching positions remain vacant in Government schools within his constituency, and there is a lack of peons in high schools, clerical staff, and a deficiency of human resources in Government schools.

“”I will try my best to solve all these basic problems . Since our government is committed to resolving all these matters in the near future, I have invited the Minister of Education, Sakina to the Beerwah Constituency. This will allow her to gain firsthand knowledge of the actual position of the education system at ground level in Beerwah,” said MLA.