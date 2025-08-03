BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

SSP Udhampur’s daughter passes away

In a heartbreaking incident, the young daughter of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Udhampur, Amod Ashok Nagpure, passed away

According to reports, the child was suffering with mild fever from last 2 to 3 days and suddenly collapsed today morning.

Prominent political leader Ghulam Nabi Azad took to social media to express his condolences, “Shattered to hear about the devastating loss of the young daughter of Amod Ashok Nagpure (IPS) SSP Udhampur. There can be no greater pain for a parent than losing a child, it’s a wound that never heals. My heart goes out to him and his family in this unbearable moment. May God give them immense strength to survive this tragedy, and may the innocent soul rest in eternal peace!”

