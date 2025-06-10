SSP Srinagar Commends SPO for Daring Rescue to Save Woman from Drowning in River Jhelum

Srinagar, June 10 : In an encouraging move, SSP Srinagar, Dr. G.V. Sundeep Chakravarthy, IPS, felicitated Special Police Officer (SPO) Irfan Hajam for his exemplary courage and dedication to duty during a heroic rescue of a woman from drowning in the river Jhelum on June 5, 2025.

The felicitation event was held at the District Police Headquarters, Srinagar, and was also attended by SP Headquarters Shri Umar Shah and DySP Headquarters Ms. Syed Sleet Shah.

It is pertinent to mention that on June 5, 2025, SPO Irfan Hajam, while on duty as the driver of SDPO MR Gunj, displayed exceptional presence of mind and bravery when he rescued a woman who had jumped into the river Jhelum near Khankah-e-Moula in an attempt to end her life.

Responding swiftly to the emergency, SPO Hajam jumped into the river without hesitation and brought the woman to safety.

SSP Srinagar lauded the SPO’s prompt and courageous act, stating that such selfless actions exemplify the highest standards of public service, dedication, and humanity. He expressed hope that Srinagar Police officials will continue to discharge their duties with relentless commitment in the service of the people.

Jammu and Kashmir Police remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding the lives and well-being of its citizens.