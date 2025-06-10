Breaking

SSP Srinagar Commends SPO for Daring Rescue to Save Woman from Drowning in River Jhelum

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read

Srinagar, June 10 : In an encouraging move, SSP Srinagar, Dr. G.V. Sundeep Chakravarthy, IPS, felicitated Special Police Officer (SPO) Irfan Hajam for his exemplary courage and dedication to duty during a heroic rescue of a woman from drowning in the river Jhelum on June 5, 2025.

The felicitation event was held at the District Police Headquarters, Srinagar, and was also attended by SP Headquarters Shri Umar Shah and DySP Headquarters Ms. Syed Sleet Shah.

It is pertinent to mention that on June 5, 2025, SPO Irfan Hajam, while on duty as the driver of SDPO MR Gunj, displayed exceptional presence of mind and bravery when he rescued a woman who had jumped into the river Jhelum near Khankah-e-Moula in an attempt to end her life.

Responding swiftly to the emergency, SPO Hajam jumped into the river without hesitation and brought the woman to safety.

SSP Srinagar lauded the SPO’s prompt and courageous act, stating that such selfless actions exemplify the highest standards of public service, dedication, and humanity. He expressed hope that Srinagar Police officials will continue to discharge their duties with relentless commitment in the service of the people.

Jammu and Kashmir Police remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding the lives and well-being of its citizens.

Winter Vacations for Jammu summer zone Schools extended up to Jan 17
CM Omar Abdullah meets MLA Gulmarg, discusses winter tourism preparations
Crop Insurance for Apple Orchards Starting March 2025: Director Horticulture
Govt orders transfer of 15 officers, 7 of them IAS, in J&K
PM Modi to meet NDA MPs from northeastern states
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Elderly woman drowns in river while washing face in Srinagar’s Sonwar
Next Article Manoj Sinha, Governor, J&K “J&K is first among all States/UTs which got sanction under PMGSY-IV” : LG Sinha 
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

“If they are deep in Pakistan, we will go deep into Pakistan”: Jaishankar warns of retribution over terror attacks
Breaking National
CIK arrests Srinagar man for posing as senior police officer
Breaking
We want to welcome Amarnath Yatris…Kashmiris have extended for hundreds of years”: Mehbooba Mufti calls to revive tourism in J&K
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
“Cabinet Sub-Committe constituted on reservation policy; Report to be placed before Cabinet” : Sakina itoo 
Breaking