SSP Ganderbal felicitates NEET topper

Srinagar, Aug 30: SSP Ganderbal Khalil Ahmad Poswal (JKPS) felicitated NEET topper Muhammed Saliq Shams, son of Police Officer Head Constable Zahida Ahad, resident of Repora Lar, Ganderbal.SSP extended his heartfelt congratulations and appreciation to the son of a dedicated officer for his remarkable success in cracking the prestigious NEET examination by achieving All India Rank 674 and UT Rank 03.Appreciating the NEET topper, Poswal said, “This outstanding achievement is a true reflection of his hard work, perseverance, and commitment to excellence, further strengthened by the unwavering support, guidance, and sacrifices of his mother, who continues to serve the Police Department with utmost dedication.”

