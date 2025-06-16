SSP Ganderbal chairs PCPG meeting at BDO office Kangan

Srinagar, June 15: Continuing its commitment to strengthening police-public relations and addressing public grievances, SSP Ganderbal Khalil Ahmad Poswal Sunday chaired a Police Community Partnership Group (PCPG) meeting at the Conference Hall BDO Office in the jurisdiction of Police Station Kangan.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from various sections of society, including representatives of Market Associations, Auqaf Committees, Chowkidars, Numberdars, Sarpanchs, Panchs, local youth, and other prominent community members. Besides, senior police officers from the district were also present on the occasion.SSP Ganderbal Khalil Ahmad Poswal-JKPS attentively listened the concerns raised by the participants and assured them that their genuine grievances pertaining to other departments would be taken up with the concerned authorities for swift action and Police-related issues will be redressed on top priority.

In his address, SSP Ganderbal emphasized the importance of public cooperation in maintaining law and order, urging all stakeholders to actively assist Police in eliminating criminal activities, especially drug trafficking and other unlawful practices. He appealed to the gathering to promptly report any suspicious activities to help foster a peaceful and crime-free environment in the district.Finally, the meeting concluded on a positive note with a vote of thanks exchanged between the Police and community representatives, reaffirming mutual trust and shared responsibility towards societal well-being.