SSCL to undertake restoration work at Gonikhan Market after completion of underground cabling 

The Srinagar Smart City Ltd. (SSCL) today clarified that the civil works at Gonikhan Market were completed nearly two years ago, which included granite flooring all through the market and the installation of granite cobblestones at key locations which had significantly upgraded the market, giving it a modern and aesthetically pleasing appearance.

At present, underground electric cabling work is in progress at the site and is expected to be completed in the coming days. Following its completion, SSCL will undertake all required corrective measures to further enhance and restore the market environment.

As per an official statement, with specific reference to the photograph carried in the news item, which depicts the entry of Gonikhan Market from the Amira Kadal Bridge, it has been clarified that the delay in this portion of work was primarily due to encroachments by certain shopkeepers on the abutment of the Old Amira Kadal Bridge. SSCL addressed this matter by constructing new shops for the affected shopkeepers, thereby enabling the bridge works to move forward. Presently, the bridge development is at an advanced stage of completion.

Srinagar Smart City Ltd. remains committed to ensure timely and high-quality development across the city, including the Gonikhan Market, while balancing modern infrastructure needs with the interests of local stakeholders.