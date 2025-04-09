City

SSCL operates 100 e-buses across Srinagar: Govt

JKRTC runs 20 e-buses across 14 city routes

M Haziq Pandit
M Haziq Pandit
2 Min Read

Srinagar, April 08: The J&K government on Tuesday informed the Assembly that Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL) is currently operating 100 modern electric buses across Srinagar.
The statement came in response to a question raised by MLA Khansahib Saif-u-Din Bhat, who sought details about the status of the smart bus services in the city and the possibility of extending these services to the Rawalpora area.
In his response, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who also holds the Housing and Urban Development Department (H&UDD) portfolio, stated, “Srinagar Smart City Limited is currently operating 100 modern electric buses in Srinagar, running across 16 routes within the Srinagar Metropolitan Region. These buses are available to the public from 7 AM until late at night.”
He further added, “Additionally, Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation (JKRTC) operates 20 e-buses across 14 city routes, further enhancing the public transport system in Srinagar.”
Regarding Rawalpora, the CM said, “Public transport services are already available to Rawalpora via e-Bus Route No. 12, connecting Rangreth and Rawalpora with Jehangir Chowk and Batmaloo.”
He also mentioned that JKRTC had extended its Budgam service to Rawalpora and is looking into the possibility of introducing a regular bus service from Lal Chowk to Rawalpora. “The option of operating a regular bus service from Lal Chowk to Rawalpora will be explored in the near future,” he said.

 

 

 

You Might Also Like

KVK, Srinagar organizes PM KISAN Samman Sammelan at SKUAST

LG Sinha interacts with first batch of Hajj pilgrims from J&K

Ravi Shastri calls on Omar Abdullah

NIT Srinagar hosts 2nd SEC meeting on Engineering & Technology under WISE-PDF Program

IIMUN holds three-day event at Doon International School 

Share This Article
Previous Article Dr. Hakim Irfan bags cardiology fellowship by SCAI, USA
Next Article Ganderbal gears up for Amarnath Yatra
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Zojila Tunnel Project: Engagement of local youth in construction echoes in LA
Kashmir
Ganderbal gears up for Amarnath Yatra
Kashmir
Dr. Hakim Irfan bags cardiology fellowship by SCAI, USA
City
SKUAST-K revamps extension workshops to empower agricultural frontliners
Kashmir