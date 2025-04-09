SSCL operates 100 e-buses across Srinagar: Govt

Srinagar, April 08: The J&K government on Tuesday informed the Assembly that Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL) is currently operating 100 modern electric buses across Srinagar.

The statement came in response to a question raised by MLA Khansahib Saif-u-Din Bhat, who sought details about the status of the smart bus services in the city and the possibility of extending these services to the Rawalpora area.

In his response, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who also holds the Housing and Urban Development Department (H&UDD) portfolio, stated, “Srinagar Smart City Limited is currently operating 100 modern electric buses in Srinagar, running across 16 routes within the Srinagar Metropolitan Region. These buses are available to the public from 7 AM until late at night.”

He further added, “Additionally, Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation (JKRTC) operates 20 e-buses across 14 city routes, further enhancing the public transport system in Srinagar.”

Regarding Rawalpora, the CM said, “Public transport services are already available to Rawalpora via e-Bus Route No. 12, connecting Rangreth and Rawalpora with Jehangir Chowk and Batmaloo.”

He also mentioned that JKRTC had extended its Budgam service to Rawalpora and is looking into the possibility of introducing a regular bus service from Lal Chowk to Rawalpora. “The option of operating a regular bus service from Lal Chowk to Rawalpora will be explored in the near future,” he said.