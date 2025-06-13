Srinagar’s Nowhatta residents demand crackdown on illegal commercial activities

Srinagar, June 12: The residents of Nowhatta area of Srinagar are raising alarm over what they describe as unchecked encroachments and unauthorised commercial activities that are rapidly transforming their residential neighbourhood into a congested and chaotic zone.

According to locals, numerous residential buildings have been illegally converted into shops and offices without the requisite permissions. These establishments typically lack dedicated parking facilities, compelling customers and staff to park on already narrow roads—creating persistent traffic snarls and hindering access for emergency services.

“Contrary to popular belief, it’s not just street vendors causing this mess,” said Aamir Hakak, a resident. “A large part of the problem lies with property owners and shopkeepers misusing public space for private gain.”

The daily impact on residents is severe, particularly during peak hours. “We can’t even get our cars out of the driveway. The roads are always choked,” said Muneeb Qazi, another local. The situation is particularly distressing for families with elderly or unwell members. Congested lanes and blocked passages often prevent ambulances from reaching their destinations. “We’ve had to carry sick relatives on foot to the main road just to arrange transport,” said Nasir Hakeem, a long-time resident.

“It’s no longer just an inconvenience—it’s dangerous,” said Hilal Zargar, a resident. “Lives are being put at risk because emergency vehicles simply can’t get through.”

Residents also voiced frustration over the misuse of infrastructure developed under the Smart City project. Footpaths, they say, have been converted into extensions of commercial outlets, leaving pedestrians to walk along busy roadways. “What’s the point of Smart City development if violators take it over?” asked Suhail Lankar. “The footpaths are now shopfronts, and pedestrians are the ones paying the price.”

Despite repeated complaints, residents claim that little action has been taken. “We’ve written letters, lodged complaints, spoken to officials—nothing changes,” said Adil Durrani, a resident for over 30 years. “We feel abandoned.”

In a collective appeal, residents are demanding strict enforcement of zoning regulations, the removal of illegal encroachments, and a thorough probe into how such violations were allowed to flourish. They stress that their concerns are not directed against any specific individuals or businesses but stem from a need for safety and liveability. “We are not against anyone earning a livelihood,” said Javid Zargar. “But it has to be legal and respectful of those living here. Our safety should not be compromised for someone else’s profit.” A senior official from the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the matter has been brought to their attention. “We are aware of the situation in Nowhatta, especially the illegal commercial use of residential properties and encroachments on public land. An enforcement drive is being planned in coordination with other departments and appropriate legal action will be taken.” Until then, Nowhatta’s residents continue to grapple with daily disruption, holding out hope that their long-ignored appeals will soon lead to meaningful action.