Srinagar’s Iconic Dal Lake will host the Khelo India Water Sports Festival in August

The first-ever Khelo India Water Sports Festival will be held at Srinagar’s iconic Dal Lake from August 21st – 23rd. This was announced by the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, on Thursday.

Part of its growing Khelo India calendar, the inaugural edition of the Water Games in Jammu and Kashmir comes on the back of the first Khelo India Beach Games which were held in Diu in May. The water sports festival will see five sports – kayaking and canoeing, rowing, water skiing, shikara race and dragon boat.

“The Khelo India Water Sports Festival is another proof of the government’s commitment to broad base sports and creating more opportunities for athletes to express themselves at the national level. Like the first Khelo India Beach Games in Diu, we want Khelo India to become more inclusive and reach out to every corner of the country,” said Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya.

The open-age competition is expected to see participation of 400-plus athletes from the 36 States and Union Territories. The nomination of athletes will be made by the National Sports Federation from their national championships or other suitable events or as decided by the Games Technical Conduct Committee on a merit basis.

“India has a decent standing in water sports in Asia. The water sports festival in Dal Lake will help expose emerging talent and prepare them for international events. Our water sports facilities have the latest infrastructure and good coaches. We only want new athletes to come and seek excellence in water games,” Dr Mandaviya added.