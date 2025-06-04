Srinagar youth dies under suspicious circumstances in Delhi

A 30-year-old youth from Srinagar’s Sehyar Ali Kadal died in New Delhi under mysterious circumstances with family alleging he was attacked by unknown persons.

An official told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) the youth’s body was brought to Srinagar this morning after he allegedly died in Delhi under mysterious conditions.

“As per Delhi Police, the incident happened the day before when they received a call from the general public regarding the boy in a public park hitting his head. They soon arrived and took him to the hospital, after which his family was informed,” he said.

He added that inquest proceedings going on and postmortem has also been conducted.

The youth has been identified as Zubair Ahmed Bhat of Sehyar Ali Kadal, Srinagar.

“The family says the boy had migraine issue earlier, but was totally fine now. We are assisting the family and asked them if they have any kind of doubt, they can call the police or visit the police station anytime,” the official said.

The family members told KNO they lost contact with Zubair 4 pm onwards on Thursday, and later, they were informed about his death. “He used to travel to Delhi for work-related matters regularly,” they said.

They claimed that they have screenshots of chats, showing he was beaten in Delhi locality where he was staying. “We urge authorities to conduct a fair probe into the matter and bring the culprits to justice,” the family members said.—(KNO)