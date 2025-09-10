Srinagar to host largest Wedding Jewellery Exhibition from Sep 11–14

Follow us on



Srinagar, Sep 09: Srinagar is set to glitter as the city welcomes its largest wedding jewellery exhibition, presented by Silverlines and Fortofino, at the Hotel Radisson Collection from September 11 to 14. The four-day showcase brings together some of the finest jewellery brands from Jammu and Kashmir — Silverlines, Fortofino, Semparia, and De Beers Forevermark — all owned by Silverlines. Known for their craftsmanship and trust, these brands are redefining luxury for Kashmiri buyers. Fortofino, Silverlines’ premium diamond jewellery brand, also has its flagship store at Residency Road, Srinagar. The exhibition will feature an exclusive range of gold jewellery, solitaires, and certified natural diamonds. “Our vision is to bring the best of bridal jewellery under one roof, right here in Srinagar,” said Kunal, Director at Silverlines & Fortofino. “This exhibition is a celebration of beauty, heritage, and timeless value.” Visitors can look forward to exclusive offers throughout the event, including a Rs 1 Lakh Lucky Draw, a complimentary diamond ring with every diamond jewellery purchase, and special launch-day rewards for early buyers. With its scale and variety, the exhibition is expected to attract brides-to-be, jewellery collectors, and enthusiasts across the Valley, making it a must-attend occasion this wedding season. The exhibition will be open to visitors from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM daily at Hotel Radisson Collection, Srinagar, from September 11 to 14.