Srinagar sizzles at 35.2°C, hottest day of the season

Srinagar, June 19: The summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir witnessed the hottest day of the season so far on Thursday, with temperatures soaring to 35.2°C—nearly 7°C above normal for this time of year. The Meteorological Department has warned of further rise in maximum temperatures across Srinagar and other parts of the Valley on Friday.

In south Kashmir, Kokernag touched 33.8°C, matching its second-highest June temperature on record, previously observed on June 29, 1999. The all-time June high for Kukernag stands at 34.9°C, recorded on June 25, 2005.

As per MeT records, June 2023 was the hottest June in Srinagar in a decade, with temperatures peaking at 35.0°C on June 23. That matched the high recorded in 2018, but 2023 stood out for consistently elevated maximum and minimum temperatures throughout the month.

So far, June 2024 has seen a high of 33.4°C on June 18, continuing the trend of above-normal temperatures. While the all-time highest June temperature in Srinagar remains 37.8°C, recorded in 1978, the increasing number of days above 33°C points to a steady warming pattern across the Valley.

Night temperatures have also risen over the years. The warmest June night in the last decade was 20.4°C on June 21, 2016, while the lowest in recent memory was 8.9°C on June 1, 2015, still warmer than the record low of 7.2°C set in 1935.

Meanwhile, several other parts of Jammu and Kashmir also reported significant heat. Qazigund registered 34.7°C, 7.6°C above normal. Pahalgam, a key station on the Amarnath Yatra route, saw a high of 29.6°C, 5.5°C above normal. Despite its elevation, Gulmarg reached 25.9°C, which is 6.6°C above average.

Kupwara recorded a maximum of 33.1°C, and Kukernag, as it matched its second-highest ever June temperature at 33.8°C. Morning humidity remained moderate across the Valley, but dropped sharply by evening — Kupwara at 34%, Kukernag at 46%, and Srinagar at 36%.

In the Jammu division, Jammu city recorded a maximum of 36.5°C, slightly below normal, but with an uncomfortably warm minimum of 28.8°C. Banihal and Batote reached 30.6°C and 28.7°C, respectively.

Batote also reported the highest morning humidity at 87%. Katra, a major pilgrim base for Vaishno Devi, saw a high of 34.9°C with evening humidity around 66%. Bhaderwah, in the Chenab Valley, recorded 31.6°C, about 2°C above normal.

Speaking to Rising Kashmir, Director MeT, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad said that mostly dry and hot weather is expected to continue till June 20, with the possibility of brief spells of rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds at isolated places.

“Between June 21 and 22, we are expecting intermittent spells of rain and thundershowers at many locations, especially across the Jammu division. From June 23 to 24, the weather will likely remain generally dry again, though a few isolated areas may receive light rain,” he said.

Dr. Mukhtar added that from June 25 to 27, the weather will turn cloudy with light to moderate rainfall at many places, marking the end of the current dry spell.

The department has also advised farmers to continue agricultural operations until June 20, as weather conditions are likely to remain favourable.

However, an advisory has been issued for June 21 and 22, warning of moderate to heavy rainfall at some places in the Jammu region, which may trigger flash floods, landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones, particularly in vulnerable hilly areas.