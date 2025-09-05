Srinagar saved, but Kashmir pays for 11 yrs of neglect: Omar

Follow us on

Srinagar, Sept 4: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday lashed out at years of inaction following the devastating 2014 floods, saying that while Srinagar city was saved this time, large parts of south and central Kashmir have suffered extensive damage due to what he termed “11 wasted years.”

Speaking to reporters during an extensive tour of flood-affected areas in Srinagar and Budgam districts, the Chief Minister said, “If we had taken the right steps after 2014, if the Jhelum and the flood channels had been dredged properly, Kashmir would not be counting losses today. It seems like we’ve lost 11 years.”

Omar, accompanied by senior officials and MLAs, braved floodwaters by boat to reach submerged interior areas of Taingan, Lasjan, and Shalina, where the River Jhelum had breached its embankment near Lasjan. He interacted with distressed residents and took a first-hand assessment of the damage.

“The apprehension we had yesterday, owing to the continuous rains and the rising water levels of the Jhelum, unfortunately came true,” Omar said. “But thanks to timely evacuation by the administration, no lives were lost. We are thankful to Almighty Allah for that.”

While no fatalities have been reported, the Chief Minister acknowledged that financial and property losses were considerable, especially in districts like Kulgam, Anantnag, Budgam, Baramulla, Bandipora, and Ganderbal. “This rain was given by Allah, but it should not have caused such extensive damage. That is on us,” he admitted.

Omar said that the government will now undertake a comprehensive review of the post-2014 flood preparedness. “We had proposed a package to increase the water-carrying capacity of the Jhelum and its flood spill channels through dredging. Why those plans weren’t implemented over 11 years is a question that needs answering. We cannot afford to repeat this failure,” he said.

“People should not have to leave their homes, hide their cars on flyovers, or face danger in their own houses. We thought we wouldn’t see this again after 2014—but here we are.”

The Chief Minister said that he will write to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging the Central Government’s flood assessment team, currently surveying ten districts of Jammu, to extend their visit to include Kashmir Valley. “A fair assessment is only possible if both Jammu and Kashmir are included. Relief packages must cover all affected areas,” he stressed.

During his visit, Omar issued clear directions to district administrations to prioritize rescue and relief operations. He ordered the establishment of temporary shelters equipped with safe drinking water, food, medical care, and other essential services. He also asked officials to deploy additional boats to rescue stranded cattle and ensure potable drinking water reaches all flood-affected households.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, and local MLAs. Top officials from the Jal Shakti Department, Divisional and District Administrations, and Irrigation and Flood Control Department were also present during the tour.

Omar concluded by saying that this time, unlike 2014, Srinagar city had been spared major damage, but the economic blow to rural and semi-urban Kashmir was severe. “We will begin a detailed review today. This cannot be allowed to happen again,” he said.