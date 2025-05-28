Srinagar residents demand action as car dealers continue illegal parking practices

Srinagar, May 27: Residents and commuters across Srinagar are growing increasingly frustrated with the illegal parking practices of second-hand car and scooty dealers. These dealers have occupied public footpaths and, in some cases, large sections of main roads, causing significant traffic congestion and posing safety risks for pedestrians.

The issue is particularly prevalent in areas like Karan Nagar, Shaheed Gunj, Barbar Shah, Naid Kadal, Wazpora, Nowgam, Hawal, Zaldagar, Qamarwari, Babdem, Chanpora, and Batamaloo. Car dealers have turned public spaces into unofficial extensions of their showrooms, using footpaths and roadways to park vehicles. This makes it difficult for pedestrians to navigate and creates bottlenecks in already congested areas.

“The situation has only worsened over the years. We have raised multiple complaints about the blocked pathways, but no action has been taken,” said Zahoor Ahmad, a resident of Karan Nagar. “Footpaths are for pedestrians, not for parking vehicles. Car dealers need to respect public spaces and find designated areas for their inventory.”

Usman Malik, a regular commuter through the area, shared similar concerns. “We are already dealing with enough traffic problems. Now, with dealers blocking footpaths and roads, it’s become even harder to navigate through these areas. Authorities need to take action, or it will continue to worsen.”

Car dealers, however, defend their practices, citing limited space at their showrooms. Naseer Bhat, a car dealer from Shaheed Gunj, said, “My shop is small, and I don’t have enough space to park all the vehicles inside. I have no choice but to use the footpaths.”

Another dealer from Qamarwari added, “We don’t want to inconvenience anyone, but we simply don’t have enough parking space in our showrooms. Only the bigger dealers have the space to accommodate their stock. For smaller dealers like me, this is the only option we have.”

However, this justification has done little to quell the frustration of locals, who are calling for stronger, sustained action from the authorities. “We understand business challenges, but footpaths are public spaces,” said Kamran Iqbal, a resident of Nowgam. “Dealers should respect that, and the authorities need to enforce stricter regulations to ensure the safety and convenience of pedestrians.”

Responding to these concerns, a senior official from the Traffic Police department, requesting anonymity, acknowledged the issue. “We are aware of the growing problem and have conducted several drives to fine violators. However, once our teams leave, dealers quickly resume illegal parking activities. Enforcement alone is not enough; a more systematic approach is required. The RTO Kashmir needs to step in and ensure that these dealers have valid Trade Certificates. If they don’t, they should not be allowed to operate in the first place.”

It is pertinent to mention that a Trade Certificate is a legal requirement issued by the Regional Transport Office (RTO) under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, and the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. This certificate grants dealerships the authority to operate without registering each vehicle individually, provided they comply with specific conditions — one of which mandates designated space for displaying and storing vehicles. Failure to comply with these regulations can result in penalties under Section 192 of the Motor Vehicles Act. Rising Kashmir attempted to contact RTO Kashmir Qazi Irfan for comment but he did not receive the repeated calls.

As the situation continues to remain same, locals are calling for stronger action from both the Traffic Police and RTO. Until then, Srinagar’s streets remain plagued by illegal parking practices, further contributing to traffic congestion and safety hazards for pedestrians.