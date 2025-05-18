Srinagar records season’s hottest day again at 32.2°C

The severe heatwave conditions prevailed in Jammu and Kashmir parts on Sunday with Srinagar, the summer capital of the region, recording the season’s hottest day for the second straight day at 32.2 °C.

According to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), against yesterday’s 31.5 °C, Srinagar sizzled at 32.2 °C while Qazigund, a gateway of Kashmir also recorded the hottest day of the season at 33.0 °C today.

The details further reveal that Kokernag in south Kashmir recorded a day temperature of 31.4 °C while Pahalgam, a famous tourist destination, recorded 27.2 °C.

In North Kashmir’s Kupwara district, the mercury settled at 29.9 °C, while a temperature of 23.6 °C was recorded in Gulmarg, a famous ski resort.

The heat wave conditions also prevailed in Jammu division Jammu recording a maximum temperature of 40.0 °C while Banihal, Batote, Bhaderwah and Katra, recorded a day temperature of above 30 °C today.

Meanwhile, Director Meteorological department (MeT), Dr Mukhtar Ahmad has predicted a temporary relief in the prevailing heatwave conditions, saying that a light rain and thundershower activity is expected from this evening or tomorrow, which would bring the mercury down till May 20.

“Thunder shower activity is expected till May 20 with the possibility of gusty winds as well till May 20,” he said, adding that a short spell of heat wave is again expected from May 21 till May 24.

He added that from May 25, there is a possibility of a short spell of light rains and thundershower activity again.

Furthermore, he has advised the people, especially in the Jammu division, to take proper precautions amidst the rise in temperature. He advised the people to take precautions, particularly pregnant women, children and the elderly, urging them to stay hydrated—(KNO)