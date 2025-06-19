Srinagar records highest June temperature in 2 decades at 35.2 degrees

Amid the forecast of intense heatwave till Saturday, Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded the highest June temperature in the last two decades.

Independent weather forecaster, Faizan Arif Keng, per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) said that the mercury settled at 35.2 degree Celsius in Srinagar today.

This is the season’s hottest day, surpassing the previous records of the last two decades. Srinagar, at 35.2 degree Celsius, has recorded the hottest June day in the last 20 years since June 25 this year, Faizan said.

He added the all-time highest temperature in June was recorded on June 29, 1978.

Faizan also said that at 34.7 degree Celsius, Qazigund recorded the highest June temperature since 1988. “This is the third all-time June temperature for Qazigund. The second all-time highest temperature stands at 35.3 degrees recorded on June 27, 1988 and the all-time highest temperature is 35.7 degrees recorded on June 26, 1988,” he added.

According to weather forecast, Kashmir is set to witness intense heatwave for the next two days following which heavy rains are expected at isolated places—(KNO)