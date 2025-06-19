BreakingKashmir

Srinagar records highest June temperature in 2 decades at 35.2 degrees

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read

Amid the forecast of intense heatwave till Saturday, Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded the highest June temperature in the last two decades.

Independent weather forecaster, Faizan Arif Keng, per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) said that the mercury settled at 35.2 degree Celsius in Srinagar today.

This is the season’s hottest day, surpassing the previous records of the last two decades. Srinagar, at 35.2 degree Celsius, has recorded the hottest June day in the last 20 years since June 25 this year, Faizan said.

He added the all-time highest temperature in June was recorded on June 29, 1978.

Faizan also said that at 34.7 degree Celsius, Qazigund recorded the highest June temperature since 1988. “This is the third all-time June temperature for Qazigund. The second all-time highest temperature stands at 35.3 degrees recorded on June 27, 1988 and the all-time highest temperature is 35.7 degrees recorded on June 26, 1988,” he added.

According to weather forecast, Kashmir is set to witness intense heatwave for the next two days following which heavy rains are expected at isolated places—(KNO)

J&Ks first trout fisheries FPO registered at Anantnag
Govt to cover 1446 hectares under ‘High-Density Plantation’ scheme
PM Modi concludes Greece visit, departs for India
Independence Day 2024: LG Sinha inaugurates Balidan Stambh in Srinagar
Army to replace entire fleet of Cheetah, Chetak chopper fleet in next 10 years
Share This Article
Previous Article Public participation essential for effective Govt planning: Speaker J&K Legislative Assembly
Next Article Two drug peddlers arrested with contraband in Kulgam 
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Minister Javed Rana releases Booklet on Eco-Parks in Baramulla 
Breaking
Two drug peddlers arrested with contraband in Kulgam 
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Public participation essential for effective Govt planning: Speaker J&K Legislative Assembly
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
CM Omar Abdullah reviews essential services and supplies for summer season in Jammu division
Developing Story Jammu and Kashmir News