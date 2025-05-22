Srinagar records 3rd highest-ever May day temp in 133 years, seethes at 34.4 degree Celsius

Srinagar has surpassed the previous records on Thursday as the station recorded the third highest-ever temperature in the month of May at 34.4 degree Celsius.

An Independent Weather Forecaster, Faizan Arif Keng shared that Srinagar recorded the season’s highest day temperature today at 34.3 degree Celsius.

He also informed that the station has recorded third highest-ever day temperature in the month of May in 133 years.

The previous record was 34.3 degree Celsius recorded on May 28, 1971, he said.

Pertinently, Jammu and Kashmir is presently witnessing intense heat wave while the administration and doctors have issued advisories, appealing people to take adequate precautions—(KNO)