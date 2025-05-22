Breaking

Srinagar records 3rd highest-ever May day temp in 133 years, seethes at 34.4 degree Celsius

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read
Srinagar, July 01 (ANI): Boys swim in the waters of Dal Lake to cool off on a hot and humid day, in Srinagar on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Srinagar has surpassed the previous records on Thursday as the station recorded the third highest-ever temperature in the month of May at 34.4 degree Celsius.

An Independent Weather Forecaster, Faizan Arif Keng shared that Srinagar recorded the season’s highest day temperature today at 34.3 degree Celsius.

He also informed that the station has recorded third highest-ever day temperature in the month of May in 133 years.

The previous record was 34.3 degree Celsius recorded on May 28, 1971, he said.

Pertinently, Jammu and Kashmir is presently witnessing intense heat wave while the administration and doctors have issued advisories, appealing people to take adequate precautions—(KNO)

SC asks states to register hate speech cases even if no complaint is made
Indian Army launches search operation in J-K’s Poonch after suspicious movement along LoC
ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier: Vijay Unni takes four-wicket as Malaysia qualify for Asia Regional final
Over Rs 8 lakh penalty imposed on perpetrators of illegal mining
Sakeena Itoo reviews traffic regulations across J&K; emphasises enhanced safety of college, school going students 
Share This Article
Previous Article India-Pakistan engagement has to be bilateral: MEA
Next Article Two drug peddlers arrested with contraband in Awantipora
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Supreme Court reserves order on interim stay of Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025
Breaking
CBI files chargesheet against former J&K Governor Satyapal Malik, six others in Kiru hydel project case
Breaking
“They have to be held accountable for terror attacks against India”: MEA exposes Pakistan
Breaking
Police solve theft case in Budgam; three accused arrested
Breaking