BreakingKashmir

Srinagar records 2nd hottest day of season at 35.3 degrees

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read

Amid the persistent heatwave conditions, Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, has recorded the second hottest day of this season at 35.3 degrees on Friday.

An Independent Weather Forecaster, Faizan Arif Keng said that the second hottest day of the season was recorded in Srinagar today at 35.3 degrees. The hottest day this season was recorded at 35.5 degrees on June 24.

He divulged that Qazignd, a gateway of Kashmir, recorded a maximum temperature of 34.4 degrees while Pahalgam recorded 30.2 degrees.

According to Keng, severe heatwave conditions are expected to continue tomorrow, adding that there is a possibility that the temperatures will be higher than today as well.

He added that hot and humid weather conditions may continue on Sunday, although there will be a relief by a few degrees. Major improvement, he said, is expected from Monday onwards—(KNO)

PMAY brings smile on faces of homeless in Kupwara of North Kashmir
Indian communities continue to be building block of India-Kuwait relations: MOS Muraleedharan
Rajasthan Assembly polls: 68.24 pc voter turnout recorded till 5 pm
J&K participates in 12th Regional 3R and Circular Economy Forum in Asia-Pacific at Rajasthan
“You get what you pay for:” Elon Musk on ‘blue tick’ criticism
Share This Article
Previous Article Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attends “Lakhpati Didi Sammelan” at Khonmoh in J&K
Next Article “China provided all support to Pakistan.” Deputy COAS reveals Pak-China tango during Op-Sindoor
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

First batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims returns amid tight security
Breaking
Safe and adequate accommodation to all devotees is our top priority: LG Sinha
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
CM Omar Abdullah urges youth to lead J&K’s transformation
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
“Will start accepting Haj applications for 2026 within a week”: Union Minister Rijiju
Breaking National