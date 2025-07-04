Srinagar records 2nd hottest day of season at 35.3 degrees

Amid the persistent heatwave conditions, Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, has recorded the second hottest day of this season at 35.3 degrees on Friday.

An Independent Weather Forecaster, Faizan Arif Keng said that the second hottest day of the season was recorded in Srinagar today at 35.3 degrees. The hottest day this season was recorded at 35.5 degrees on June 24.

He divulged that Qazignd, a gateway of Kashmir, recorded a maximum temperature of 34.4 degrees while Pahalgam recorded 30.2 degrees.

According to Keng, severe heatwave conditions are expected to continue tomorrow, adding that there is a possibility that the temperatures will be higher than today as well.

He added that hot and humid weather conditions may continue on Sunday, although there will be a relief by a few degrees. Major improvement, he said, is expected from Monday onwards—(KNO)