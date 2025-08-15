BreakingCityUncategorized

Srinagar Police visits families of Martyrs and distributes sweets on Independence Day

RK Online Desk
In a heartfelt gesture of gratitude and solidarity, Srinagar Police on Friday visited the families of the fallen Police Martyrs to mark 79th Independence Day.

This meaningful initiative underscores the Jammu & Kashmir Police department’s unwavering respect for the supreme sacrifices made in the service of the Nation.

Senior officers from various Police units, and establishments of Srinagar Police stepped forward to meet with next of kin of the martyrs.

During these interactions, they listened to the families’ concerns and reassured them of the J&K Police department’s ongoing support.

As a token of respect and appreciation, sweets and small gifts were distributed, aiming to bring warmth and comfort to these families on this significant day.

The initiative also emphasized the emotional bond between the Police and the families of its fallen heroes.

This gesture serves as a reminder that the sacrifices made by the brave officers are remembered and valued.

Srinagar Police reaffirm their pledge to stand by Martyr families in solidarity always.

