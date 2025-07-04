BreakingCity

Srinagar Police takes legal action over violations during Muharram Procession

RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
Srinagar, Jul 15 (ANI): Kashmiri Shiite Muslim mourners take part in the religious procession during the month of Muharram, in Srinagar on Monday. (ANI Photo)

In violation of laid-down conditions, certain individuals committed deliberate and unlawful acts during Muharram procession on MA Road. These actions were intended to provoke unrest, disturb public order, and disrupt communal harmony, posing a serious threat to the security and integrity of the nation.

Accordingly, legal action has been initiated, and FIR No. 41/2025 under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at Police Station Kothibagh. The accused have been identified, and legal proceedings are underway.

Srinagar Police reiterates its commitment to maintaining peace and will continue to take firm action against any attempts to destabilize public harmony through subversive or provocative activities.

