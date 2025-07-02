BreakingCity

Srinagar Police seeks public assistance to identify Hit-and-Run accused near Firdous Colony, Eidgah

1 Min Read
Srinagar Police seeks the assistance the general public in identifying an individual involved in a hit-and-run incident near Firdous Colony Eidgah, Srinagar.

The accused person was seen riding a scooter (scooty) and was traveling from Soura towards Safakadal when the incident occurred.

A case vide FIR No. 63 of 2025 under Section 281, 125 (A) BNS has been registered at Police Station Safakadal in connection with the incident.

Srinagar Police urges anyone who possesses any information regarding the suspect or the vehicle involved to come forward or dial PCR.

All information can be shared anonymously, and the authorities assure that any tips provided will be treated with the highest level of confidentiality.

