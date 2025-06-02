BreakingKashmir

Srinagar Police Seeks Public Assistance in Identifying Suspect Involved in Theft Case

Srinagar, June 02 : Sringar Police seeks the support of general public in identifying the accused involved in a theft case at Batyar Aali Kadal area of Srinagar.

The accused person has been involved in case FIR No. 28/2025 of PS M R Gunj, pertaining to the theft that occurred on the intervening night of 30-31/05/2025, at Batyar Aali Kadal, under the jurisdiction of Police Post Urdu Bazar.

The general public is urged to provide any relevant information that could aid in the identification of the accused.

Please contact the Police Post Urdu Bazaar at 9596770880 or 9596770668, or dial the emergency number 112.

Srinagar Police assures that the identity of informants will be kept confidential. Your cooperation is vital in ensuring justice and maintaining the safety of our community.

