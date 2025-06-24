Srinagar Police remove Israel flag graffiti near Imambara Zadibal

Srinagar Police on Tuesday removed graffiti resembling a foreign flag painted on the road outside Imambara Zadibal and identified three local teenage girls as being involved in the act, according to an official statement.

A Spokesperson said that Police Station Zadibal received information about graffiti resembling a foreign flag (Israel) painted on the road outside the main entrance of Imambara Zadibal.

Acting swiftly, a Police team reached the location and ensured immediate removal of the graffiti to maintain communal harmony and public order.

Preliminary enquiry revealed the involvement of three local teenage girls (names withheld due to age), all students residing in the area.

Given their age and the sensitivity of the act, their parents were called to the Police Station and the minors were counselled in their presence.

They were sensitised about the implications of such actions and the need to uphold communal harmony and responsible civic behaviour.

Legal action shall follow strictly in accordance with the juvenile justice framework.

Srinagar Police remains committed to maintaining peace, public order, and communal harmony across the district.