Breaking

Srinagar Police Register FIR Against Suspect Caught with 6.26g Heroin in Bemina

RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Srinagar, July 04 :Srinagar police arrested Sabir Mohammad, a resident of Bemina’s Hamdaniya Colony, and seized 6.26 grams of heroin-like substance from his possession during routine patrolling.

As per the Police Spokesperson, “During routine patrolling today, one suspected person namely Sabir Mohammad S/O Ghulam Hussain R/O Sector-6, Hamdaniya Colony Bemina was found roaming under suspicious circumstances. Upon checking, 6.26 grams of heroin-like substance was recovered from his possession.”

In this regard, FIR No. 69/2025 stands registered at Police Station Bemina under Section 8/21 of the NDPS Act for further investigation.

