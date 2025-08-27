Srinagar Police Providing Frontline Assistance To Citizens Amid Ongoing Inclement Weather Conditions

Srinagar, August 27 :In view of the continuous adverse weather conditions across the UT of J&K, Srinagar Police, in close coordination with the District Administration has launched a comprehensive response mechanism to ensure the safety, mobility, and well-being of residents.

Srinagar Police teams have been deployed across the city to respond to rain-related challenges in scenario wherein stranded civilians, especially in low-lying and waterlogged areas need evacuation, coordinating with Civil departments for swift dewatering and sanitation efforts, supporting the traffic Police in managing congested routes and diverting vehicles from flooded zones and responding promptly to emergency calls via Police Control Room (PCR) and established dedicated helplines numbers in Srinagar.

Citizens facing emergencies can contact Srinagar Police on the floated helpline numbers and CUG numbers of all Police officers of District Police Srinagar.

Srinagar Police urges the general Public to avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rainfall, report waterlogging, fallen trees, or electric hazards to the nearest Police station or Police Control Room and cooperate with field staff and follow advisories issued by official authorities.

Srinagar Police remains committed to serving the citizens with dedication during challenging weather conditions and will continue to provide all possible assistance to the citizens to ensure their safety.