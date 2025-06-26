BreakingCity

Srinagar Police observes International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

RK Online Desk
Srinagar Police marked the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking by organizing a series of awareness activities and community outreach programmes in the Police Stations and Police Posts across the district.

The initiative was aimed to educate the Public about the harmful consequences of drug abuse and the urgent need to combat illegal drug trafficking. Officers actively engaged with local communities, educational institutions, and youth through seminars, street plays, awareness rallies, and interactive sessions.

Informative discussion highlighting the ill consequences of substance abuse was also conducted with the public to reinforce the message.

On this occasion, senior officers underscored the importance of a united effort in tackling the growing challenge of drug addiction and illicit trafficking. They reiterated Srinagar Police’s unwavering commitment to creating a drug-free society and called upon citizens to contribute actively to prevention and awareness efforts.

Srinagar Police remains dedicated to fostering a healthier and safer society by continuing its proactive anti-drug campaigns, strict enforcement measures, and sustained collaboration with various stakeholders.

