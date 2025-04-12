Srinagar Police Launches BHAROSA QR Code-based Feedback Management System

Srinagar, April 12 : In a significant step towards further promoting transparency, accountability, and strengthening public trust, Srinagar Police has launched a QR Code-based Feedback Management System named BHAROSA QR to collect real-time feedback from the general public regarding the functioning and services rendered by the police.

This citizen-friendly initiative allows individuals to scan QR codes placed at all police stations, police offices, and prominent public locations such as bus stops, marketplaces, and major institutions.

Once scanned, users are redirected to a secure feedback page where they can share their experiences, suggestions, and concerns related to police behavior, responsiveness, and overall service delivery. The process is quick, simple, and takes less than a minute.

To further ease communication, Srinagar Police has also introduced a dedicated WhatsApp number: 8899112888, where citizens can send feedback directly through text, voice messages, photos, or videos. The system is anonymous, and designed for accessibility, encouraging inclusive participation from all segments of society.

A dedicated feedback management cell at SSP Srinagar office will regularly monitor the feedback, ensuring prompt action on grievances and recognition of commendable conduct by police personnel.

This forward-thinking initiative has been conceptualized by young IPS Officer Vaibhav Meena, SDPO Nehru Park, for community-oriented police service in Srinagar.

This initiative is part of Srinagar Police’s ongoing efforts to modernize policing and deepen community engagement. This is the latest in a series of citizen-friendly initiatives, which include dedicated helplines for police verification queries and reporting drug-related activities.

Citizens are encouraged to make full use of the platform and contribute to building a safer, more transparent, and trustworthy policing environment in Srinagar.