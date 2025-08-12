Srinagar Police, Food Safety Department Conduct Joint Raids; Rotten Meat Destroyed

Srinagar, August 12 : In a joint operation, the Srinagar Police and the Food Safety Department conducted raids at multiple locations across the city, targeting vendors suspected of selling unhygienic and expired meat products.

During the operation, substantial quantities of rotten meat were seized and destroyed on the spot under relevant sections of Food Safety and Standards Act.

In one such action, Srinagar Police in collaboration with officials of the Food Safety and Standards Association of India ( FSSAI ) raided cold storage unit in Parimpora where rotten meat was stored, which was seized, subsequently leading to the seizure of the cold storage under relevant section of the Food Safety and Standards Act.

Officials confirmed that the action is part of an intensified drive to safeguard public health and ensure strict adherence to food safety standards.

Similarly, acting on credible input received at Police Station Zakoora, authorities identified Ab Hameed Kuchay, a resident of Soura and operator of Sunshine Foods located at SICOP Zakoora, as a key suspect. He is alleged to be involved in a criminal conspiracy with Arif Ahmad Shah, a resident of Baghat Barzulla, to supply decomposed meat unfit for consumption in large quantities to restaurants and hotels across Srinagar.

Police stated that this deliberate act of distributing rotten meat poses a serious threat to public health and constitutes a grave offence under applicable laws.

Consequently, FIR No. 48/2025 has been registered at Police Station Zakoora under sections 271, 275, and 61(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway.

Srinagar Police affirms that inspections and legal action will continue in collaboration with concerned departments in the coming days to ensure strict compliance and accountability across the food supply chain, in the interests of public health and safety.