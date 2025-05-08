Srinagar Police file FIR against three individuals for spreading false info amid Indo-Pak Tensions

Srinagar Police on Thursday said that it has initiated legal action against online provocation & false Information prejudicial to peace & public order.

A Police spokesperson said, It has come to the attention of credible agencies that certain unidentified individuals, acting in furtherance of a larger enemy design, are systematically disseminating misinformation and inflammatory content on various social media platforms amidst the current rise in tensions between India and Pakistan.

Preliminary findings indicate that these posts contain fabricated narratives, distorted facts, and sensitive information related to ongoing covert operations within the Indian territory.

The unauthorised disclosure of such information poses a serious threat to national security and serves the strategic interests of hostile elements.

The content being circulated appears to be deliberately crafted to spread confusion, incite fear, and provoke unrest among the public.

Initial assessments suggest that the dissemination of such material has already caused concern within sections of the civilian population and holds the potential to disrupt public order.

Given the gravity of the situation and its implications on the sovereignty, unity, integrity, and security of the nation, Srinagar Police has taken cognizance of these incidents by identifying the accused individuals namely Inayat Hussain Rather S/o Mohammad Ibrahim Rather R/o Shalina Near Masjid Sharief Pampore , Rather Arif S/o Gh Nabi Rather R/o Wanpora Anantnag and Sheikh Umar Farooq S/o Farooq Ahmad Sheikh R/o Ichgam Budgam.

In this connection, case FIR No. 14/2025 under sections 197(1)(d), 353(1)(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered in PS Shergarhi and investigation has been initiated to apprehend the individuals responsible for these unlawful activities.

The general public is urged to remain vigilant and refrain from sharing unverified information on social media. Any suspicious activity or content may be reported to the concerned authorities for prompt action.

Srinagar Police remains committed to preserving peace and ensuring the security of all residents. Any individual found promoting violence, disruption, or unlawful activities will face stringent legal consequences in accordance with the law.