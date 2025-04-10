Srinagar Police carries out searches in UAPA cases in Srinagar & Pulwama 

In its relentless efforts to dismantle the remnants of secessionist and terrorist ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar Police has conducted searches as part of the ongoing investigations into cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

As per the police Spokesperson, the search has been carried out in case FIR no. 01/2024 under the Unlawful Activities ( Prevention ) Act pertaining to banned organizations after obtaining search warrant from the designated Hon’ble NIA Court Srinagar.

The search related to investigation of case FIR 01/24 which have been registered under sections 10, 13 UAP Act of Police Station Rajbagh was carried out alongwith Executive Magistrate 1st Class in the houses of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat members namely Bashir Ahmed Bhat @ Peer Saifullaha son of Ali Mohd Bhat resident of Zadoora Pulwama A/P Rawalpora presently in Tihar jail and Mohd Ashraf Laya son of Gh Rasool Laya resident of Jamia Qadeem Baramulla A/P Old Barzulla.

During the search, incriminating materials including books, letter heads, pamphlets and letters related to the investigation of instant case have been recovered from the house of Bashir Ahmed Bhat and they have accordingly been seized in the presence of the Magistrate and independent witness as per proper legal procedures. The investigation of the case is going on.

J&K Police remains committed to maintaining peace and security in the city. Any individual found furthering the agenda of violence, disruption, or unlawful activities will face strict legal consequences under the law.